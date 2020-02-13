Educating all children is our duty
In regards to public education in Florence, everyone has an opinion.
I would like to highlight looking at this topic as it connects to faith and spiritual conviction. As a Lutheran pastor formed in the Christian tradition, my faith shapes how I view the world around me. Education takes seriously the dignity of every child as being created in “the image of God.” The Creator gives us responsibility for the life and education of new generations and for making the earth a fitting home for human beings and other creatures (Genesis 1:26-28). We are not created in isolation. Our dependence on God and on one another means our lives are intertwined.
As we reflect on the ongoing challenges to local public schooling, we should remember that education is a common good. I do not have children, but I benefit from an educated society. From the person who counts my change at the checkout to the nursing assistant taking my temperature in urgent care, we all benefit by an educated society.
The Rev. Raymond Roberts writes, “From such a perspective, it is a waste to bar anyone from the full expression of their humanity by allowing their God-given talent to go uncultivated. It is sinful to deliberately under-educate a particular population, prolonging their ignorance, perpetuating their subjugation, and leaving them unable to fully participate in or contribute to the larger society. It is wrong to diminish our common life by allowing any portion of society to go undereducated.”
The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Social Statement, “Our Calling in Education,” states, “The necessity, capacity, love and delight to learn, teach and know come from God. Human beings are blessed with the gifts of memory, self-consciousness, and anticipation. We marvel at the divinely given abilities to communicate, reason, explore new realities, discover meaning and truth, create art, technology, and complex societies, enjoy beauty, and discern what is right and good. We approach education with awe, wonder, and gratitude to the triune God.”
Friends, I encourage you to take seriously our shared duty to educate all our children and support the good work of those whose vocation it is to administer and teach.
REV. MARY M. FINKLEA
Effingham