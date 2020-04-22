Editorial cartoon was a terrible travesty
The editorial cartoon you published in your April 10 edition is a terrible travesty.
It equates obeisance to a mandatory universal vaccine program promoted by elitists of the world who care little for democracy to the herculean sacrifices made by Americans to preserve humanity’s freedoms. These elitists seem highly desirous of telling the rest of us how to live.
In no way is any part of a United Nations that is so subservient to undemocratic nations equivalent to U.S. Marines raising the U.S. flag on Mt. Suribachi.
FRANKLIN R. BABB
Cheraw