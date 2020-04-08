Easter parade wasn’t safe
I understand that the Highland Park Kindergarten Easter Parade was scheduled for the children to observe Easter and to take a break from being mostly at home for weeks.
I really cannot understand why Highland Park chose the parade format they did. Based on the Morning News’s photographs, there was excessive contact from car to car. Most cars had multiple children being handed items by hanging and reaching into cars.
The ringer was the staff photo that showed the large group posing inches from each other.
Basically, every safety rule and imposed rules by the Governor’s Office were violated, and no one understood basic protection techniques.
I imagine 100 individuals or more were exposed to each other. No wonder we cannot contain the coronavirus.
I certainly hope everyone was virus free and no illness was spread.
M.C. THOMAS
Florence