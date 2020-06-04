T.J. Joye`s team and supporters claim that Glen Kirby is one of the "good ole boys." I have done research into T.J. Joye`s financial backers and his endorsees. What do these men have in common? They are the original Florence County "Good Ole Boys."
I have lived here my entire life, and I remember the days when this gang ran Florence County. Ask yourself this: Whats in it for this crew if T.J. wins? Could it be the firing of deputies they have a personal beef with? Could it be the desire for the medical contract at the jail?
Or maybe it's jobs for family? Maybe it's their desire to turn Florence County blue, since many of them are hard Democrats, just like T.J. I have lived here my whole life, and I assure you there's something in it for the "Good Ole Boys" or they wouldn't be throwing money and mud at this race by the bucket full.
As for me, I'm not voting for the "Good Ole Boys." I'm voting for the true Republican conservative, Glen Kirby.
JERRY COKER
Florence