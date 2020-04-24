Don’t judge others’ decisions
I understand people fear reopening businesses. The wonderful thing about living in the USA is that you can do exactly what you are currently doing to protect yourself. If you have the money, enjoy your shelter in place.
But please consider the plight of those who can’t afford to hide from the world. Tens of millions of Americans need to work to support their loved ones.
Don’t judge others’ decisions or compare them to your moral superiority.
The majority, as adults, will have to weigh risk vs. reward and use educated common sense to decide what is best for their family. It’s not up to you or me to determine for them.
I personally am for immediately opening businesses. My logic:
The more businesses open, the less crowded all businesses will be. Dilution is the solution.
The more parks and beaches open, the more exercise we do.
The more working, the less strain on our social programs.
The sooner business opens up, the fewer small businesses fail.
The sooner businesses open, the more people retain employment.
What are the cons to opening?
1 — People can get sick and die. That’s a horrible thing that no one wants, but they are doing that even while you’re huddled under your bed now.
We are lucky enough to live in the USA, the “Land of the Free.”
I refuse to be scared. I will be smart.
I am an adult in one of the freest nations on earth. I will exercise that freedom along with my common sense and will decide the correct actions for me and my family. I suggest all do the same.
BUT PLEASE stop judging others’ decisions. Don’t judge my playing on the beach and I won’t judge you hiding under your bed.
NEIL GRIMSLEY
Florence