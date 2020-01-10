LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t take saints for granted
The outpouring of tributes to Officer Jackson Winkeler are a testament to his life and career of helping others. I regret that I will never be able to shake his hand and thank him for his service.
There are saints who walk among us, and surely he was one. Unfortunately, we tend to take them for granted. They are the ones who lead quiet lives, show up every day, take pride in their work and make the positive contributions that keep our civilization intact. They supply what beauty remains in a world that can sometimes seem very ugly.
To use a garden analogy, it seems to me that most of our attention and resources are focused on weeds, while the bloomers that make the garden beautiful are left to fend for themselves.
As you go through life, remember Officer Winkeler, and when you encounter others who exhibit his kindness, his devotion to duty and service, try to support and encourage them any way you can.
I’m reminded of a line in an old song, “Bittersweet Waltz”:
”You never know what you’re holding,
Until it starts slipping away.
Your best protection is to show some affection
To those who are with you today.”
MICHAEL J. YOUNG
Florence