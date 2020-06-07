Don’t fit MLK’s words to our own agendas
During these turbulent, disturbing times, many people have understandably turned to Dr. King’s words for guidance and comfort.
But I have to say: Dr. King would never have wanted his words used to make white people feel “comfortable” with the state of racial relations in America.
In fact, Dr. King proclaimed “tension” as the overarching goal of any peaceful protest, tension as the only true way to bring about change — tension between classes, between races, between the status quo and the future potential for true equality and justice.
Would Dr. King have endorsed the violent acts committed by protesters in cities across the country? No.
But Dr. King himself said, “A riot is the language of the unheard.” He would have stressed that the anger coming to fruition currently is not simply in response to George Floyd’s death. The protests are in response to the underlying issues we face that have coalesced to create this world in which Floyd could have died senselessly, needlessly, pleading, “I can’t breathe.”
The implicit racism in our communities, our economic structures, our schools, our streets, the combination of intolerance, unaccountability, unchecked power and bigotry have created such a broken, unequal world.
These protesters are protesting everything America is hiding under the surface. Everything that Dr. King tried to bring to light, everything that he was murdered fighting. Until we celebrate all that he was, we only insult his memory by fitting his words to our own agendas.
ANNA DOWLING
Florence