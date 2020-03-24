Does coronavirus really merit our actions?
I really don’t know how serious the coronavirus is as a health threat to people. Is it more serious than the various flu viruses? Or are the measures we are taking to limit its spread more damaging than the disease?
I am reminded of an ancient saying, “It’s not man’s diseases that kill him, it’s his medicines.” From everything that I have read and heard, we really don’t know how serious this could get, because there is not enough data to support any conclusions. Or are the medical people and the government keeping the information from us? We have survived bird flu, swine flu and SARS. In the Middle Ages we survived the bubonic plague. We will survive the coronavirus.
Our presidential candidates are using this pandemic to tout their candidacies; Biden says he would deploy the military to aid in recovery efforts. I don’t know what this is going to accomplish, unless he would declare martial law. Sanders is using it to pitch his dream of overhauling our health care system. This overhaul will still cost the same amount. Our politicians can’t seem to keep politics out of anything, so I am going to use this as an opportunity to once again pitch my pet peeve: our national debt.
Several decades ago a long-tenured federal legislator whose name I don’t remember made the statement, “A billion here and a billion there and pretty soon we are talking real money.” Well, now we are talking trillions. Our government is going to spend as much as a trillion dollars to combat this disease and its effects. This will raise our national debt to $24 trillion. A substantial part of our response to this virus is to limit or even completely shut down business. So where is this money going to come from? People who are not conducting business or working are not making money, so they are not paying taxes. If we had not dug this gigantic hole, we would not also be facing a financial crisis. So what are we going to do about it?
The extension of this shutdown is that people who are not making money can’t buy food, can’t pay their mortgages or rent, and may even have to give up their smart phones. We have not had a situation like this since the Great Depression, and it took World War II to recover from it.
We have now had three generations of Americans that have not suffered through the hardships of any national emergency. They have never seen national curfews, rationing and blackouts. They have not experienced not being able to buy new cars because the automobile factories are making tanks.
Americans have become soft; many would rather whine than put forth the effort to correct what they are whining about. Many care about nothing but their own desires. Maybe this will turn into the spark that we need to once again become the super-strong people and nation that we were 80 years ago.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby