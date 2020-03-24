Weather Alert

...POCKETS OF DENSE FOG... VISIBILITY WILL DROP BELOW 1/4 MILE IN A FEW SPOTS EARLY THIS MORNING. RAIN WILL BEGIN TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA AND WILL MAKE NIGHT-TIME DRIVING MORE DIFFICULT. ADJUST YOUR SPEED TO CREATE A GOOD BUFFER FOR BRAKING DISTANCE, IN CASE SOMETHING OR SOMEONE SHOULD APPEAR IN FRONT OF YOU SUDDENLY.