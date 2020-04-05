Distraught? Lighthouse Ministries can help
During the last few weeks, we may not have had our doors open at Lighthouse Ministries, but we have had our hearts open.
We have been partnering with the Salvation Army, Harvest Hope Food Bank, My Brothers Keeper, Courtney McGinnis Graham Shelter, SC Thrive and others to ensure families in our community who are vulnerable are receiving help. We have been answering the phone, walking through the processes of what they should do next and trying to calm their concerns.
Last week our program manager, V Brown, answered a phone call from a 60-year-old widow who was distraught. She had just lost her job and didn’t know where to turn. She was barely scraping by before the COVID-19 crisis and now felt lost. She had visited the Salvation Army for a small supply of groceries, but she was fearful of losing her home and her car plus having her utilities shut off. With a friend’s help, she had tried to file for unemployment benefits online, but the SC website kept crashing from overload.
V was able to console her and provide information on the suspension of all utility disconnections; SNAP (food stamp) benefits; deferments on car and home loans; and area pantries that are providing meals and groceries. She also offered advice on the wise use of the upcoming stimulus payment plus pending unemployment benefits.
She had been unaware of most of these resources. She was so grateful for the guidance and comfort she received from Lighthouse Ministries and felt she was now able to move forward with a plan until she can work again.
CECILIA MEGGS
Executive director of Lighthouse Ministries