Diplomacy doesn’t work with radicals
On Jan. 21, 1968, North Korea sent an assassination team into South Korea to kill President Park Chung Hee. The attempt was thwarted. Two days later, the sorriest day in our history, North Korea attacked and captured our spy ship USS Pueblo (AGER-2) in international water.
President Lyndon Johnson recalled the F-105s that had been scrambled to rescue the Pueblo. The North may have initially thought that the Pueblo was a South Korean ship intent on avenging the attempt on Park’s life. However, when ship’s identity was established, the North Koreans still did not release the ship and crew. The crew was held captive, tortured and starved for 11 months. To this day the refurbished Pueblo is located in the Potong River in Pyongyang, a tourist attraction that thousands of people visit every year, a monument to “negotiation and diplomacy.”
In November, 1979, Iranian students attacked and captured the American embassy in Tehran during the Islamic revolution. Fifty-two Americans were held for 444 days. They were released on the day of President Reagan’s inauguration because the Iranians knew that Reagan would immediately use unbridled military force.
When President Ford ordered the retaking of our container ship Mayaguese from the Cambodians, no one said a word against us. When President Reagan ordered the invasion of Granada to rescue American citizens there, no one said a word against us.
Some people in this world understand nothing but brute force. Ho Chi Minh stated that North Vietnam would lose 10 men to everyone that we would lose, but they would prevail. They were willing to lose for longer than we were willing to win.
At the Paris peace talks, an American colonel told a Vietnamese official that they had never defeated us on any battlefield. The official replied, “That may be true, but it is also irrelevant.” This is the mentality of the terrorist nations and groups that we are dealing with today.
The recent assassination of the Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani brought out once again the true colors of Nancy Pelosi and her left-wing associates. I guess she believes it is OK for terrorists to kill American citizens with impunity as long as a Republican is president.
I do not remember any backlash when Osama Bin Laden was killed in May, 2011; Barrack Obama was president then and was hailed as a champion by all Americans. Pelosi was a Congresswoman from California’s 8th district at the time. Where was her squealing about “provocative action” then? It is plain to me that our president is looking out for the good of our country while the left-wing Democrats are looking out for themselves at our expense.
When will we ever learn that war is not a game? Americans get killed. Proportional response is a political game and just gets more Americans killed. When we are attacked, we must respond with such overwhelming force that the attacker will never have the means to attack us again. President Theodore Roosevelt had the right idea. “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby