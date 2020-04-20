Diary entry during a pandemic
I am up at 2 a.m. and had tea and biscuits on the back porch with Heidi, the big poodle. The temperature reached 90F yesterday, so the March night is warm, dark and very pleasant, even in your night wear.
It took me a little while to recognize what was strangely different, but then I got it. For the first time since perhaps I was a child, vacationing on the island of Arran in Scotland, I was listening to only nature’s sounds.
Courting frogs to be precise, though on occasion a mockingbird wakes up and sings the song of the thrush, then goes back to sleep. A distant dog gave voice but once, as if to test the uncertainty of this silence, but he too went back to sleep. There are no other sounds.
No cars, no trucks, no motorcycles, no airplanes, no freight trains with their loud air horns that violate the night, no human voices in night-time revelries, no guns that speak death to nature. I want to shout, “Is there anybody out there?” but that would break the spell, and the magic would go away like the last light on a computer screen when turned off.
This pandemic has but one virtue: You can hear the world as it once was without man’s noisy footstep, especially at night. To listen, perhaps even to hear your own thoughts?
The apt quotation from Thoreau goes something like this:
“I have seen what you can’t see, and I have gone where you can’t go — it is the PAST!”
JIM BERTRAM
Florence