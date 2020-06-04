The unnecessary death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer deserves quick justice. Citizens have a right to peacefully protest, but these riotous acts of destruction have become counterproductive and a distraction for advancing social justice through collaboration.
The plea for reconciliation has become clouded by the narrative of lawless activities of looting, burning of churches, police precincts and vehicles and injuries of innocent people. Multiple officers have been shot.
Many devastated buildings were the businesses of black owners who lost their lifetime investments. CNN has mostly avoided showing the serious mayhem. It is regrettable to see one deadly mistake used as rationale to stereotype all police officers and justify multiple rioting. Scapegoating the police in the past actually created a reduction of police presence in black communities and resulted in even more local crime and deaths.
The reluctance of passive mayors and governors to provide aggressive actions against the violence only emboldened the rioters to ratchet up destruction leading to anarchy in the streets. Political leaders correctly closed the stores two months ago, but politically incorrectly let them burn down for the past six days. The protesters demand equity, yet they have denied that same freedom to anyone who gets in their way. There is no place in America for such demagoguery.
Many protesters have little historical perspective of the context of racial divisiveness over the past decades. Media elitists, who have declared that systemic racism is at its worst in history, have conveniently not reported the recent successes of African-Americans and that studies have shown that there is no conclusive evidence that racial bias determines fatal shootings.
Systemic means “pertaining to an entire system.” There is still too much racism, but to cast blame on all Americans is irresponsible.
Many times there have been calls to action for peaceful biracial organizations to remedy racial inequities. Over the past 20 years, under various administrations, progressive programs have resulted, civil rights laws have updated and improved police training has expanded.
Class discrimination will always exist in any society. White supremacy groups are estimated to be fewer than 3% of the population, a smaller number than existed 40 years ago. Most of the other 321 million Americans are sincerely trying to improve race relationships in their own communities and have their families live in harmony with each other. Hopefully, better times lie ahead.
CARROLL PLAYER, DDS
Florence
