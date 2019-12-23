Democrats will get what they deserve
On Wednesday night, our president was impeached on two unconstitutional claims because the Democrats have hated President Trump from the start.
Why I think that they hate our president and Republicans is not just because he beat Hillary Clinton. It is because with the expectation of Hillary being president, all of the anti-Americans came out of their closets with their weird and unconstitutional thoughts such as doing away with the Christian and the Jewish faiths. Their aim is to change or to do away our Constitution and our Bill of Rights. Socialistic Democrats are able to lure unknowing people to vote these anti-Americans into total control of the United States of America.
I don’t want to hear any person who votes for these anti-American socialists cry when their Pravda-type newspapers and their television station control what the deep state wants them to hear or not to hear. What will these people do when the so-called Democrats call for the banning and the collecting of guns regardless of the types. And also that goes for ammunition. Then when all illegal aliens take the lesser jobs from the poor, what will they do? Of course, the government will not have the money to keep up the people who depend on government aid. The promised health care cannot take place either because of lack of money to do so.
You must know that these socialists will do away with the tax cuts that President Trump put in for us. And they won’t tell you that all of the jobs that were brought back to the United States will return overseas again, but this time, the jobs will never return again.
These people are the types of Democrats who are like the same party that once carried a rope in their vehicles and who are like a senator on a movie that I saw (I believe it was “The Shooter”) who said what these Democrats are now saying: “The truth is what I say that it is.”
Now we see why the Democratic Party is now calling them Socialist Democrats, and that it is because they are now leading many people down the road of the German people as Adolf Hitler and that being Nazism. These people will not rest until they have complete control of the U.S. government.
They use the local police, the FBI, etc., against us in gun stealing. Next will be that police officers will not be trusted to carry a gun, and they will be given a night stick to use to protect themselves, like the bobbies in England.
Think well before you vote again for a politician. What type of government and life do you want for yourselves and your children and grandchildren? Only you voters can determine our future, because once you lose everything, you will probably never get it back.
JOHN H. BETHEA
Marion