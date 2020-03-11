Dear Florence Democrats
On Saturday, the Florence County Democratic Party will hold its precinct reorganization meeting beginning at 10 a.m. and its county convention at noon where the incumbent or new leaders are elected.
This is YOUR OPPORTUNITY to make a difference in local, state and national elections. Your vote does matter! In our county elections, one vote made a difference!
2020 is an extremely important year in local politics. We will elect a new mayor, sheriff and council members. Please prioritize this opportunity to have your voice and vote counted.
Organizing our party and electing Democrats in all levels of government this year will preserve Medicare and Social Security, advance legislation to enact reasonable gun control laws and rebuild a country that has a dream yet to be achieved.
SUZANNE M. LA ROCHELLE
Florence
