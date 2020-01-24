Current candidates for Democrats
Looking at the current crop of Democratic candidates for president, one must wonder what their agenda is. A few of the lesser-known candidates, like U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, really have not even entered the radar for most of us. Former Massachusetts Gov. Duval Patrick has entered the race, but about the only thing anyone knows about him is that he is a friend of ex-President Obama. John Delaney, a former congressman from Maryland, is not in the forefront of the party, but each remaining candidate has one common goal: Beat President Donald Trump and his booming economy.
Joe Biden, former vice president. It seems he wants to change his record of non-accomplishments at every turn of the hour, like the weather in Kansas. If you don’t like it, wait about five minutes. It will change.
Bernie Sanders, independent senator from Vermont. This man is a true socialist and believes he can spend your money better than you can. I would like to see him put his money where his mouth is. I’m pretty sure I can spend his money just fine.
Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts. She spins more yarns than Will Rogers, but most of what comes out of her mouth is a lie. She is not native American, she did not get fired for getting pregnant while teaching and she is an unsure socialist given her want for more of our money.
Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota, I’m not sure of her platform other than she does not like our current president.
Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Crime went up in South Bend while he was the mayor, but instead of blaming the perpetrators, he blamed the police after tying their hands behind their back while trying to enforce the laws.
Tulsi Gabbard, senator from Hawaii. Listening to her in some of the few debates she was in, I think she would be the best candidate of any of her competitors. She does not toe the party line, and I do agree on some of her points.
Tom Steyer, billionaire hedge-fund manager. He claims to be a self-made man, but he made his money using other folks to get rich. I can’t fault a man for that; however, he thinks climate change is the No. 1 issue most of us worry about. Personally, I would like for him to take some of his billions home to California and help the homeless population that has exploded from Democratic policies.
Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City. It appears he wants to buy his way into the election. He recently said he would make sure 1 million minority citizens would be able to buy a house with his help.
Andrew Yang, tech executive. I don’t have a lot of information about him other than he looks like a party guy that I would enjoy a beer with. He may have some good ideas, but he is usually not asked many questions in the debates. That should worry every voter in the primaries.
LARRY DONALDSON
Darlington