Coronavirus blame game is self-defeating
Why are Americans arguing with Americans while Americans are dying or becoming unemployed on American soil?
This partisan bickering over the government’s strategies of addressing the coronavirus crisis is interfering with a national unified effort to obtain maximum mitigation results. From sunup to midnight, CNN is pummeling us with anecdotal worst-case scenarios and negative commentary that is creating public uncertainty. We need daily CDC updates but also need emotional encouragement with positive prevention scenarios showing the resiliency of the American people. Hopefully our politicians, private industry, and the media can come together and promote solutions to win a battle that is rapidly getting worse.
There is certainly enough blame on both sides to go around. President Trump can justifiably be criticized for not heeding his medical experts in January and not ordering earlier aggressive responses, which cost federal agencies three to four weeks in rolling out preventive and mitigation efforts. Nancy Pelosi held up the $8 billion House bill with efforts to insert permanent non-virus related social requests into this short-term legislation. Considering its past experiences with previous pandemics, the CDC should not have had flawed testing kits, disappointing readiness and treatment protocols.
To put all of this in historical perspective, compare the CDC’s facts from the 2009 swine flu pandemic and this 2020 coronavirus crisis:
Swine flu pandemic:
April 25, 2009 — WHO declares a Public Health Emergency.
April 26 — President Obama declares a Public Health Emergency.
June 26 — 25,453 confirmed American cases. Cases then doubled from mid-June to mid-July.
May to November — 22 million Americans infected. 4,000 deaths, mostly young people.
October 24 — Obama declares National Health Emergency.
February 12, 2010 — 57 million infected. 11,690 deaths.
Just what constructive mitigation measures were HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and the Obama administration performing during those six months? Has government since improved its response capabilities?
Coronavirus pandemic:
Jan. 31 — WHO declares a Public Health Emergency. President Trump declares Public Health Emergency. Bans flights from China.
March 4 — House passes $8.3 billion coronavirus response bill.
March 12 — Trump declares National Health Emergency. Bans flights from Europe. Recommends social isolation.
March 18 — Congress debating $1 trillion stimulus legislation.
March 19 — 9,415 cases identified. 150 deaths. And growing exponentially.
Guess whom the media gave a pass to although he waited until almost 4,000 Americans died before declaring a National Emergency in October? Guess whom the same media is crucifying for a “lack of proper response” after his March declaration of a National Health Emergency?
If the sports hierarchy can cancel sporting events, why shouldn’t both political parties call a temporary truce, cancel their rallies and dueling narratives for money, and utilize their combined efforts to help mobilize our country behind defeating a dangerous epidemic? American citizens are smart enough to figure out whom to vote for after a short fourth-week window of campaigning before the November elections.
CARROLL PLAYER, DDS
Florence