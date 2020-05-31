CNN/MSNBC blew Memorial Day coverage
This past Memorial Day when America paused to pay respect to the millions of our fallen military heroes, unlike the Morning News’ outstanding front-page coverage, CNN and MSNBC aired the ceremonies of the president at Arlington Cemetery and Fort McHenry. For the remainder of that day, CNN reverted back to its negative spin of the COVID-19 deaths, the dangers of violating social distancing and not wearing masks on beaches. How contagious is the virus when diluted by 10- to 15-mph beach winds?
As Fox News consistently showed emotional vignettes of widows/families expressing appreciation for America’s tributes to lost veterans, CNN focused on unemployment, CDC mistakes and the increased death rate. Couldn’t CNN have at least suspended for one day its redundant vitriol and given more time to highlight America’s sacrifices?
CNN referenced computer models guessing at how many deaths could have been prevented if President Donald Trump had earlier responded more aggressively. Other models predicted that deaths would reach from 500,000 to 2.2 million. Regardless of the various mistakes in those first weeks, the country made impressive strides in mitigation responses, rapid mobilization of American industry and the federal stimulus. One death is too many, but due to the enhanced guidelines, the 100,000 death count (.03% of the population) is well below predicted numbers, including elderly, at-risk people.
It’s easy for reporters to play Monday Morning Quarterback with 20/20 hindsight but no solutions. In any kind of war, too many people pointlessly die. History shows that all war presidents and military leaders made decisional and implementation mistakes that cost lives unnecessarily, but they had to make decisions based on their staffs’ intel and advice. Consider Dr. Anthony Fauci’s January/February opinions: “This virus is a low risk to the U.S. at this time.” Additionally, the forewarned CDC, FDA and NIH had slow preparations, insufficient/faulty test kits and depleted stockpiles of supplies.
The results of the COVID-19 and economic recovery may determine this presidential election. Considering the plethora of gaffes by Joe Biden, his campaign team will continue to keep Joe sequestered in his recreation room as long as possible. The GOP should follow suit and lock Trump in the White House basement without his tweeter phone and press conferences until Nov. 4. Turn his economic/international policy advocacy over to the campaign team and let Melania make his speeches. Without a Trump squabble-de-jour to feed the Democrats’ campaign slogans, Trump could win easily.
CARROLL PLAYER, DDS
Florence