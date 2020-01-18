Closing career center a huge injustice
I moved to Florence several months ago. I enjoy the area very much.
Coming from the coast, I needed a more tranquil area to enjoy retirement. Florence is a great fit.
My heart is truly broken with the possible closure of the District 1 Career Center.
I enjoyed a career in (physical aspects) of construction, welding, crane operation, woodwork, auto repair, bodywork and much more.
I was fortunate, after several orthopedic problems, to be hired for an entry sales position in the retail automobile business.
This was 100% commission. No effort, no $$$.
God sold every vehicle, helped me earn every penny, blessed me in so many ways for 25-plus years.
My reason for sharing this history is that closing the career center is a huge injustice to everyone in Florence County and surrounding areas.
I wish I could have taken advantage of something like this on Johns Island when I was hungry for a trade.
FRANK MAHONEY
Florence