City essential workers deserve hazard pay
It is situational irony when essential workers are not held in high regard or paid for the essential services that they provide. Essential in this case often means doing a thankless job that others do not have the courage to do or are not willing to do.
Someone will still have to respond to emergencies, keep our streets clean and waste properly disposed, or even repair broken water lines. During declared state of emergencies, the performance of essential employees is compelled.
However, the obligation to perform duties looks different for those who work in the field. When disaster strikes and flood water rises, city essential employees are still compelled to work. When limbs and trees are crashing down, city essential employees are still compelled to work.
As usual the city essential workers are compelled to work despite an unusual global pandemic. There is no current vaccine, and medical professionals are still learning details about the novel coronavirus on a case-by-case basis.
It is time for the Florence city leaders to discuss supporting the city’s essential employees for their performance during state of emergencies. You can determine the culture of any organization by the way the employees are treated, and the benefits they receive. In return, successful organizations provide better services because the employees are valued.
I encourage the Florence city manager and city council to grant city essential workers hazard pay for the duties that they perform during declared state of emergencies.
JOSEPH FLEMING
Florence