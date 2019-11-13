Citizen column brings back memories
I loved Kay Fowler Schweers’ citizen column in the Nov. 6 edition of the Morning News. Her life accounts are so interesting and entertaining.
Her account of performing in the school talent show brought back good memories of the song and the days of so many great songs played by the local disc jockeys in the mid-1940s. They were big entertainment in the days before TV. Anybody remember Bill Bunn from the Dillon station in those days? He played them all.
Anyway, as I recall — she came in on a stage coach to the miners’ saloon. What I thought was an angel was a switch on a broom. She won every last dollar that we had in the room, with the red silk stockin’s and the green perfume. Oh, the town was growin’ and the money was flowin’ and the boys were throwin’ it around for the red silk stockin’s and the green perfume.
Yes, the perfume was green, not red. But in our elderly status, we’re allowed a little glip now and then. Aren’t we?
Anyway, I hope Kay keeps the memories coming. I love them.
CHARLES O’NEAL
Florence
