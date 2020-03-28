Cherish your friends and family
Today, we are in a period of so much uncertainty. The rise of the coronavirus across our nation and world has many of us alarmed.
I just want to take a moment and remind you to cherish the things of importance around you, primarily your friends and family. Today, take a moment out of your day and pray for our nation to be healed.
This virus has no friends. It has affected all, no matter your race, sex, religion, sexual orientation and political status.
Today, can we come together and simply pray for each other?
Let me be the first to give you a virtual hug and a blessing of good health. May God bless each of us during this period.
BRAD RICHARDSON
Florence