Can Trump rise to the occasion?
The United States desperately needs a united front led by medical and scientific experts to direct our country’s response in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
And President Trump’s prestigious task force of internationally recognized authorities on public health and infectious diseases would have been the perfect group to continue to direct and lead our battle against this highly transmissible and deadly virus.
But because the task force did not work out too well for Trump’s political advantage, as he turned the task force’s daily medical briefings into thinly disguised campaign rallies and has lost some ground in the polls for doing so, he now has little use for the task force and threatens to disband it soon — when we need it most — and leave it up to the states to do as they will with the virus. Chaos, confusion, contention, more virus, and more death are going to result. When America most needed for Trump to come up big and do the right thing, he came up small. And his posing for a recent staged interview at the Lincoln Memorial and trying to appear Lincolnesque at a time of crisis did not make him look any bigger; in fact, it made him look just the opposite.
But for Trump, all is not lost. Hard times help define and reveal who we really are and how we will be remembered. Consider Churchill and Lincoln here. Trump should try hard to become a better form of Trump than we have seen so far as we go through this crisis. His place in history depends on that. He can start by relinquishing politics in this crisis and not disbanding his fine Task force and not taking the ball out of their hands. He will sleep better at night for doing the right thing. Can he rise to the occasion? Or will his nature condemn him to fail?
America is tensely waiting to see.
STAN BERGSTROM
Florence