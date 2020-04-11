Can the virus bond with pollen?
I in no way claim to be any type of medical doctor or medical person, but I have had some N.B.C. (nuclear, biological and chemical) training.
I have one question to ask of any medical professional in this area.
As we know, many microbes can bind to pollen, which can be swept up into Earth’s jet stream and then travel to different parts of our world.
I have not heard any doctor on our news speaking of pollen-virus binding and air current dispersion across our nation. Yet I see that infected areas are being infected where many people are not and have not done traveling.
My question: Will the small microbes with these small microns of this virus bind to the sticky pollen particles and then be picked up by air stream currents and then disperse in different areas? Also, since pollen enters our eyes, will this virus-pollen binding also enter our airways and our tear ducts to pass on the virus to us as humans and maybe in some animals?
If this binding is possible, then not only should we use masks, we should also use sealed goggles, shouldn’t we?
JOHN H. BETHEA
Marion