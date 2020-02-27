Buttigieg the best candidate for South Carolina
In college, I had the unique experience of befriending Pete Buttigieg. Even then, Pete stood out, with a keen intellect, quiet charisma and genuine patriotism. He’s someone you hoped would lend himself to national service.
As a Lake City native, there’s no place I care more about than our state. Even friendship wouldn’t cause me to endorse a candidate if I didn’t believe they would be the best for all South Carolinians.
To that end, I unquestionably support Pete Buttigieg for president.
Why Pete?
Pete was the mayor of a town that experienced challenges not unlike ours — abandoned by industry, divided by race and class. Under his leadership, he brought South Bend back from the brink — revitalizing the economy and weaving diversity and inclusion throughout his administration. Policy decisions he made weren’t abstract. They had names and faces he confronted every day — be it at a council meeting or the grocery store. Pete would bring that firsthand experience to the White House. Explore his results here: peteforamerica.com/stories/south-bend/
Pete believes all are worthy of belonging — regardless whether you agree with him or not. Driven by authentic faith, Pete understands that loving one’s neighbor comes without conditions. Every element of his campaign embodies this: from his campaign staff and policies down to his supporters. His leadership beckons us to the “better angels of our nature.”
For these reasons and many more, I encourage all South Carolinians to cast their vote for Pete on Saturday.
MARY ELLEN PLAYER
Charlotte, N.C.