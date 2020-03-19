Pandemic Covid-19
When the current pandemic was first reported, it seems that no one from the mainstream media was interested in what was going on in China. Their whole focus was on the impeachment of President Trump, so any other news was just not important.
In late December, I heard about bodies piling up in China from some unknown disease with flu-like symptoms. China did not elaborate, and it actually tried to hide known facts from the rest of the world.
On Jan. 7, 2020, President Trump was briefed on the situation and immediately began assembling professionals to get a head start on the possibility of this coming here. On Jan. 31, he imposed a travel ban on people coming to America from China, with the exception of American citizens. The first words out of the mouths of Democrats and the liberal media was that this is xenophobic and is the wrong thing to do. Well, it turns out that it was actually a good thing as it did prevent Covid-19 from spreading to the United States for at least a short time.
Most of the Democratic candidates and the leadership of the Democratic Party are spewing rhetoric about how incompetent President Trump has been in this crisis, but I would argue that it is actually the Democrats that have been incompetent and are gleefully using this situation as another crisis too good to pass up.
One thing I do not understand is why there is a rush to buy toilet paper for a respiratory virus. Are people that full of … well, you know? I also wonder how people kept house before this pandemic, considering how fast Clorox wipes, alcohol and any other disinfectant products left the shelves. Why are there riots at Walmart, Sams Club and Costco over a case of toilet paper?
It appears to me that common sense just left on the last train to nowhere, and it isn’t coming back anytime soon.
Is Covid-19 a serious threat? Yes, but if you maintain a fairly healthy lifestyle, you will most likely feel like you have the flu, and just like any other flu bug will get better. I don’t know how many people remember the Hong Kong flu of 1969. It killed more than one million people worldwide. I don’t know how may people died from the Avian flu (bird flu), but it was also quite widespread. What I’m getting at is this is not the first pandemic, and it will not be the last one.
A better question is why do we get most of our antibiotics from China? This last episode of pandemics generating from China should be a wake-up call to all of us that we do need to bring manufacturing back to America, especially our pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. I wonder how many of our politicians and their families have gotten rich from investing in China with taxpayer money.
LARRY DONALDSON
Darlington