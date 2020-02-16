Before coming to South Carolina, answer this
Dear Sen. Sanders: How will your experiences honeymooning in the Soviet Union direct you in implementing Socialism in America?
Dear former VP Biden: Who within the younger generation of your party could govern effectively as a centrist, despite pressure from the radical left wing of the Democrat Party?
Dear former Secretary Clinton: Will you concede that not everyone who is opposed to your ascension to power is a bigot or a Russian asset?
Dear former Mayor Buttigieg: What are some of the foreseeable challenges for an untested Midwestern mayor to assume the role of commander in chief?
Dear Sen. Warren: How can I believe anything you say?
Dear Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: Would you be offended to be described as an aspiring American Fidel Castro?
Dear Mr. Steyer: What is a nice rich guy like you doing, getting mixed up in a business like this?
Dear Mr. Bloomberg: Who do you think you are, trying to woo us with your billions?
Dear Rep. Gabbard: Are you aware of the admiration you have earned, not only for your military service but for the issues you’ve raised in your campaign?
Dear House Speaker Pelosi: When you pray, would you ask that all current national leaders exhibit a greater degree of humility, less spitefulness and a greater willingness to find common ground with political rivals for the good of the country?
Dear President Trump: Now that you have again thwarted your political enemies, will you now assume a more gracious tone and rise above personal animosity and promote bipartisan legislation to truly keep America great?
