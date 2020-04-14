Be positive to be healthy
The coronavirus has been the main topic of news for some time now, and everything has been negative except for the article by Cal Thomas in the Morning News on April 7; so I figured I’d get a little positive note in, too.
South Carolina has a population of 5,148,714 people. This is a 2019 number, but it will suit my purpose. As of April 9, there have been 2,552 confirmed cases of the virus in South Carolina. This means that 5,146,162, or 99.95%, of South Carolinians have not gotten the virus yet. Of the people who contracted the virus, 63 have expired. That means that 2,489, or 97.5%, of the infected people have not died. And most of the deceased had underlying health problems.
The vast majority of attention has been given to the actions to take to limit the spread of the virus; washing your hands, keeping your hands away from your face, wearing protective equipment, keeping your distance from other people and decontaminating surfaces. Practically nothing has been said about the things that can help people to stay healthy in general so that their immune systems can operate effectively.
Attitude is a very big factor in maintaining good health. For decades I have preached to my people that their attitude is one of the very few things in this life that they have complete control over. Many people make their problems worse than they really are because of a poor or defeatist attitude. A positive or “can-do” attitude enables a person to seek and find solutions to most problems. Do something about the problem rather than worry and whine about it. A poor attitude causes stress, and stress leads to a variety of health problems, including a weakened immune system. The serenity prayer is a valuable tool. “Lord, grant me the courage to change what I can; grant me the fortitude to accept what I cannot change; and grant me the wisdom to know the difference.”
The other main thing to maintaining good health in the face of adversity is to live a healthy lifestyle. Get plenty of sleep. Eat a healthy diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables. Drink a lot of water. Lay off the tobacco and alcohol. Get outside and breathe some fresh air and get that stale air out of your lungs. Learn how to breathe deeply and exhale fully so that you can expel all the stale air in your lungs and replenish it with the good stuff. Get moderate aerobic exercise to condition your heart.
The bottom line: Give your immune system a chance to do its job. The human body was designed to take care of itself; and, given a fighting chance, it does an admirable job. Then, all of these other precautions will be much more effective.
LAWRENCE WEBER
Quinby