Attention, Pee Dee-area veterans
At 10 a.m. on March 19 at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence, there will be a special event honoring veterans and their families. The event is called “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.” Guest speaker is 1st Lt. Patrick C. “Clebe” McClary III, USMC, an American hero.
The year is 1966, the crowds are rejoicing at the University of South Carolina; the Gamecocks have just won their first football game of the season. As fans are running out onto the field in celebration, a few spectators are burning an American flag. For a young Patrick “Clebe” McClary, a young football coach at the university, the burning of the colors is enough to ignite a fire in his heart. At age 26, McClary left the university and headed to Parris Island to begin his journey as a United States Marine. McClary was one of seven recruits, due to their education, who were sent to Quantico, Virginia, to become officers.
A retired 1st Lt., McClary, along with thousands of other men and women, joined forces during a time when our country was not only at war but was struggling with internal turmoil. American citizens were staging anti-war protests and “The country was so torn up about the war that they couldn’t separate the veteran from the war itself, so they painted us with a pretty dark brush. Instead of returning to parades, our troops returned home to riots and protests,” said former Cpl. Waters, a Vietnam veteran.
These veterans were given the worst kind of treatment when they returned home; their service and sacrifice were forgotten, and for some, they had to carry the scars from the war forever.
After half a century, these veterans are finally getting the recognition for their tremendous service and sacrifice, and it is only fitting that we honor their brothers and sisters with this event, “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.”
McClary was seriously wounded during the war, losing his left arm and left eye. According to McClary, “I’m just here to thank the troops for what they have done. People owe them a lot but I owe them my life. If it weren’t for the young men on that hill in Vietnam and men who gave their lives, I wouldn’t be here. If not for an 18-year-old wife who loved me, cared for me and gave me a reason, a will to live, I’d be dead. We owe the youth of America a lot so I just try to thank them. That’s why I do what I do.”
First Lt. McClary is a professional speaker and has become a symbol of courage and hope to many veterans and active-duty service members.
Though the event on March 19 is a special tribute to Vietnam veterans, all area veterans and their families are encouraged to attend. Admission is free, there will be refreshments, and golf carts will be available for those needing assistance from parking areas to the center.
JAMES K. WARD (MSGT, USAF RET.)
Effingham