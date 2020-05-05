Are vaccines safe?
Franklin Babb complained about an editorial cartoon in a letter that was printed on April 23. I don’t like many of the cartoons, either, especially when the artist could expose the ridiculous decision and instead attacks the person based on looks, gender, etc.
The cartoon in question attacked no one, but Babb attacked “elitists.” He said, “It (the cartoon) equates the obeisance to a mandatory universal vaccine program promoted by elitists of the world who care little for the democracy to herculean sacrifices made by Americans to preserve humanity’s freedoms. These elitists seem highly desirous of telling the rest of us how to live.”
First, there is no mandatory, universal vaccine program, because many of my patients were immunocompromised (some congenital conditions, cancer chemotherapy, etc). We protect these fragile children with “herd immunity,” or put another way, if everyone in church is immune to measles, then none of you can infect that precious little girl in the second pew wearing her yellow Easter dress and looking very pale: leukemia is enough trouble for her right now.
Let’s set the record straight: Vaccines save lives. As proof, vaccinia (small pox) killed millions of people over the centuries and no one has died from small pox since 1978, because the vaccine worked. I lost several patients to a specific type of meningitis, but I haven’t lost another in many years because the Hib vaccine works. In 2018, of the children who died from influenza, 85% were not vaccinated (CDC.gov). Medically fragile children are dying — in America — from measles because some other child’s mother said no vaccines. And we are losing 2,000 Americans every day to COVID-19 because we don’t have a vaccine.
If you still insist vaccines don’t work, where did small pox go and how did you determine the timing of the vaccine is just a coincidence? If you insist vaccines are not safe, then please finish your sentence: not safe compared to what? Death?
Who are these “elitists” Babb went out of his way to insult, belittle and malign? Doctors recognize the sacrifices of our ancestors and have no desire to run Babb’s life. When Babb needs health care, he has every right to stay home, but if he comes to us and demands we adhere to the medical standard of care, then if he wants the greatest number of illness-free days, he will follow the same evidence-based standard. Here’s the best part: With no extra work on his part, Babb is also protecting that precious little girl, sitting in the second pew. Why is that a bad thing?
CHARLES TRANT
Florence
