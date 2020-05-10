LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Americans’ dilemma — what and whom to believe
The conflicting information regarding the COVID-19 debates and other political controversies has confused most Americans relevant to what facts and whose opinions we are to believe. With the public overwhelmed with social media platforms, cable talking heads and mainstream media, will we ever be able to decipher the real truth on issues?
Consider what citizens are pondering:
The CDC’s penchant for advocating total shutdowns conflicts with governors’ attempts to safely open the economy. With only a .02% national death rate in a country of 330 million and .005% in South Carolina, how do leaders weigh the risk/reward of a second wave of contamination versus the years of recovering from the massive unemployment and financial disaster? Which computer model is accurate?
Congressional spending virus — Will Republicans stay focused on funding small businesses and the unemployed? Did agency staffs write enough oversight regulations to prevent fraud and abuse? Will Pelosi/Schumer take advantage of “never waste a good crisis” to bail out bankrupt Democratic states with American taxpayers’ money? What are the plans to pay off a $4 trillion debt? Our children? China?
CNN/NY Times opinions vs. FOX News/Wall Street Journal coverage — Probably our worst problem for clarity. Mainstream media fabricated bogus stories attacking Trump and later had to admit their mistakes. FOX News has gone overboard to protect Trump despite his many misstatements and exaggerations. The WSJ may be the least politically biased media source available. Our opinion on issues depends on our primary source of information. Listening to only one outlet distorts the real truth.
Destruction of Michael Flynn’s life vs the FBI’s claim to “protect national security” — The diabolical entrapment of Flynn by Comey, Strzok and Page exposes the dangers of government overreach. Remember their FICA/Russian collusion attempts?
Tara Reade’s and Christine Ford’s accusations of sexual abuse vs. #MeToo’s inconsistent message of believing all women regardless of circumstances — Are their same standards applying to Biden? Male college students?
Trump vs. Biden — Do our opinions about their personality/mental capacity mean as much as the long term health of this country? Do American citizens really want to swap government control of our freedoms just to defeat Trump?
Our best consideration is to stay well informed through multiple sources and prioritize the long-range effect on the future direction of American society.
CARROLL PLAYER, DDS
Florence
