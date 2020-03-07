A solution to lethal-injection drug shortage
I was just reading the article the other day where the state again “mulls the electric chair as only option for the condemned.” The state is not wading into the actual death penalty question itself but only the means in which to carry it out, when such a sentence has been decided.
Currently, condemned prisoners have a choice between lethal injection and the electric chair. The state hasn’t executed a prisoner in nine years and currently says it “lacks the drugs to carry out executions.” It says “no pharmaceutical companies will sell them without a guarantee they won’t be identified.”
I find it ironic with an opioid crisis front and center in the nation, and roughly 700 people per year dying “accidentally” from “recreational” use just in South Carolina, why not use these same drugs? Seems to work fine. There’s a surplus, and obviously there’s no embarrassment of the manufacturer of this drug.
Water, water everywhere, and not a drop to drink.
PAUL WORTHINGTON
Florence
