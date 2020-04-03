A bird’s-eye view
If I was a tiny little bird, I’d fly above the clouds
And look down on the many folks who feel pompous and proud.
Folks who live their lives each day with a severe case of “me”
Who in their rush to get more stuff never feel relaxed and free.
I’d never have to worry if my clothes made girl birds smile
The pretty little suit that God would give me would always be in style.
When I’d wake up in the morning and the weather was cold and yuk
I’d find me a sunny spot to stand and warm my little self up.
I’d never have to worry what I’d find to eat each day
‘Cause God has sprinkled bird food all along a little bird’s way.
I’d never have to worry about the climbing price of gas
‘Cause my pretty little feathered wings would take me free and fast.
I’d never have to be concerned about my bird babies being bad
As long as I poked bugs in their mouths they’d be content and glad.
While human folks spend lots of time working hard to pay their rent
I’d take my time and build me a nest, and it wouldn’t cost a cent.
When it came time to take a wife and the little girl birds flew by
I’d wait until the prettiest one passed and caught my boy bird’s eye.
As a little bird I’d never worry that no one really cared.
Because God said if I should fall He’d certainly be aware.
I’d always feel important by knowing God’s creative plan
Included a little bird like me, made by his loving hand.
CLIFF CAMAK
Florence