Law and Order? Hardly
Some remarks are in order regarding “favorite episode is on C-Span.”
Angela Kubinec, the writer of this Dec. 27 letter, tries to link the “Law and Order” format to the current impeachment farce.
And it is quickly clear that she, the writer, did not see the same Schiff/Nadler charade that we saw out here in the boondocks.
Some of her points of comparison:
I. “There is a suspected crime.” Well, of course there was. A two-year (expensive) probe by a special prosecutor found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 election (and there was apparently no glance into ventures of the other side of the race). Ah, but someone heard that somebody heard about a phone call.
II. “They interview everyone they feel may know something.” Presidential staff members are fair game, but public statements of a former vice president are irrelevant.
III. “If there is enough POSSIBLE evidence” — and like Step II, just how and by whom is this decided? By certainly nonpartisans Schiff and Nadler?
IV. “... a prosecutor is brought in (because the evidence is strong). ...” What evidence? A number of government employees voiced unhappiness with their boss’s decisions, some “highly respected” minions berated the character of the president and the committee chairmen made campaign speeches.
Beyond these format points, the writer rambles a bit. But her climax: “The whole jury in the Senate thinks it does not need to see the actual evidence.”
We have seen many hours of partisan supposition and NO actual evidence, and the House speaker wants to manipulate the rules of the Senate so we hear it all again?
President Trump won the election, despite overwhelming opposition from the once impartial objective press, and even opposition from the GOP establishment (both the speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader were stabbing him right down to the finish line).
And he has stepped on some powerful toes to gain some national progress — which is probably why the entrenched losers in both parties want to nullify the election results.
Let’s hope there are enough Deplorables in the land to stop this hateful movement.
And just imagine ANY of the current crop of Democrat candidates at the helm of the Ship of State!
ROY HAYMOND JR.
Centenary