Easy Listening Radio Station Needed
On April 10, I read with interest Roger Bazen’s letter suggesting how our area could benefit from having a radio station that played easy listening music for the older generation to enjoy.
He stated he now listens, by way of live-streaming, to KJUL 104.7-FM out of Las Vegas. I tuned in to this station the other day, and I am now totally addicted. It offers a great variety of music from the 1960s, ‘70s and up, by all of the top artists.
It’s such a shame that there is no way to listen to this station on our radios, because it has to be live-streamed via computer, iPad, etc. It would be so nice if one of our local stations could change its selection and format of music to cater to those who are still young at heart and who appreciate good easy listening music.
BARBARA MAFFETT
Florence
