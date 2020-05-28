Donald Trump Insults the Military — Again
President Donald Trump has again attacked America’s armed forces, and this time he does not even know it (or, more likely, does not care).
Trump has charged that the Democrats are trying to “rig” the 2020 election and commit voter fraud through the use of mail-in ballots. The fact is that 45 states permit voting via such means.
And what about those members of the armed forces who are protecting this country, particularly those serving abroad? The fact is that American troops have been able to vote by mail since the Civil War. That right was codified through the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act of 1986, and the 2009 Military and Overseas Voting Empowerment Act.
So by claiming that voters will commit fraud if they have the opportunity to use mail-in ballots — and even a committee Trump himself established to investigate voter fraud in 2016 found no instance of it — then he is suggesting that the men and women who defend this nation cannot be trusted.
This is yet the latest insult by this president of the U.S. military. In an attack on former U.S. Sen. John McCain, Trump maligned all of the nation’s prisoners-of-war by declaring, “I like people who weren’t captured.”
He urged Florida only to count those ballots cast on or by Election Day in 2016, meaning the votes of America’s servicemen and women serving abroad would have been ignored.
Because it was raining, he canceled a trip in France to remember Americans who died during World War I.
He claimed repeatedly that he is smarter than the country’s generals and, according to a recent book, he disparaged them as “a bunch of dopes and babies.”
Maybe Trump believes that by expanding the military budget, he has the right to criticize those who serve in the military. The fact is that he has no right to suggest that those who defend democracy do not practice it at the voting booth.
DR. SCOTT KAUFMAN
Florence