County’s Democratic Party needs diversity
The Florence County Democratic Party is in desperate need of diversity. More specifically, I am asking, where are the white Democrats? Why do they not participate in the local party?
On Nov. 14, 2019, I attended the reconvening of the Florence County Democratic Party 2018 Convention. According to the South Carolina Democratic Party, only 2018 vetted delegates were allowed to vote in this convention. The majority of the delegates who showed up were people of color. I applaud their participation in our local Democratic political party and question the visible absence of white people.
IF WE DO NOT SHOW UP AND WORK TOGETHER, our common democratic values of liberty and justice for all will continue to be decimated by the current president of the United States.
Please mark your calendars now and participate in your local precinct/neighborhood political reorganization in preparation for our county convention. The precinct reorganization is scheduled to be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Library. The county convention is scheduled to be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, also at the library.
I hope to see you there!
SUZANNE LA ROCHELLE
Florence