In response to Al Bradley's letter that was published on Dec. 25, I am truly amazed me that anyone thinks that any Democrat on the political stage is what Americans deserve, especially Joe Biden.
Biden is nothing but a lying person who can’t keep his hands off women and especially little girls. He commands anything but respect. If you call respect threatening a foreign government that “if you don’t fire the prosecutor that is after my son, you will not get the billions in foreign aid.” His expletive “he was fired!” If you call that representing our country with dignity, you and I have a different opinion of what dignity means.
Donald Trump has done more positive things for this country than any president in a long time. President Trump is exposing the Democrats and their corruption, and they are blinded by hate.
LOIS GRIFFIN
Pamplico