John Myers had been feeling unusually tired, periodically short of breath and experiencing some chest discomfort. He thought the symptoms might have had to do with a recent automobile accident he had been involved in.
But when the chest discomfort began again as he was leaving work one day, he decided it was time to get it checked out. Myers, a veteran, called the Veterans Affairs nurses hotline. After describing his symptoms, the nurse told him to hang up and go immediately to the emergency room. Luckily for Myers, he made it there just in time.
Doctors diagnosed him with stenosis of the arteries. Stenosis, in general, refers to any condition in which a blood vessel – such as an artery – or other tubular organ becomes abnormally narrow. Myers’ arteries were narrowed and clogged and the tiredness, shortness of breath and chest pain he felt were warning signs.
After a very successful surgery and extensive rehabilitation, Myers is feeling like himself again. He says that thanks to the research and advancements at the American Heart Association, he is with us today. He also is very grateful to his doctors, nurses and rehabilitation facility for aiding him in his journey back to health.
John’s advice: Stop smoking and listen to your body. He is an avid advocate for the American Heart Association and encourages others get involved as well.
You can make a difference in the lives of many people now and for years to come. What if the life you help save is your mom’s? Your son’s? Your best friend? Your grandchild? You would do anything to save these people, and you can.
Join our mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives by participating in the Pee Dee Heart Walk on Oct. 5 in Downtown Florence. Become a corporate sponsor, form a team, make a donation or volunteer your time and talents. For more information, visit peedeeheartwalk.org.
SHERYL LOVE
Senior director of development
American Heart Association in Florence