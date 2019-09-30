There has been trade among the various nations of the world for thousands of years. Business went smoothly when trade involved goods that one nation had but others did not. Trade was better than wars were to acquire desired goods. But things went downhill when politics and cutthroat competition for profits became involved.
Our problems with foreign trade began almost as soon as we became an independent nation. In the early 1790s, we were importing a great deal of material from England. But England levied large tariffs and trade restrictions on our goods that were being sent to them. This almost led to war; but in 1794 Chief Justice John Jay negotiated the Treaty of Amity, Commerce and Navigation with England. The treaty went into effect in February 1796.
During the late 1790s, France and England were at war again (or still). The French did not want us to trade with England and were particularly displeased with the Jay treaty; so they began seizing our merchant ships. This led to a mini-war between the United States and France. President John Adams sent a delegation to France to negotiate. When the French demanded a bribe (reference the X, Y, Z affair) Adams sent a second delegation. Finally, the Treaty of Mortefontaine was signed in 1800. This treaty ended the 1778 alliance between the United States and France. We did not enter into another alliance until World War II.
Then, during the second term of President Thomas Jefferson, the war between England and France was escalating. The New England states were trading with both countries, and this infuriated both countries. So, rather than make a decision, Jefferson decided that we would not trade with any country and signed the Embargo Act of 1807. This really hurt New England shipping.
Today we have many complex problems with foreign trade. Other countries are not subject to our laws. There is no way to guarantee compliance with various trade agreements. We have no control over the quality of foreign goods. We have no control over foreign governments subsidizing their industry. We have no control over prices. As a result, we use tariffs to level the field.
Over the past 70 years, we have become totally dependent on foreign countries for some critical goods that we once manufactured ourselves. What would we do if a country like China would curtail trade with us as we did with everyone in 1807? Where would we get materials like smart phones? China is trying very hard to become the factory of the world. If it succeeds, it can control the economy of the entire planet.
Today we have a foreign trade deficit of approximately $500 billion per year. This is roughly 10% of our federal budget that we are giving away to other countries for which we get nothing in return. We could do a lot if that money was being spent here at home. If we are going to engage in foreign trade, it must be on an equal footing.
LAWRENCE D. WEBER
Quinby