Urgent concern for the soul of our country
Two weeks ago, when the Democrat-controlled House Intelligence Committee (that’s a misnomer isn’t it) began its impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, most Americans were going about their business of providing for their families and were too involved with their daily lives to pay little if any attention to the latest attempt by the Democrats to negate the 2016 election. The House Democrats would be ridiculous if the game they were playing weren’t so dangerous.
During the hearing two weeks ago, we frequently heard that the whistleblower’s complaint was marked as an “Urgent Concern.” Well, I’ve read what President Trump said to the new leader of the Ukraine, and there is as much “high crimes and misdemeanors” in that conversation as there is in what the Democrats are doing now. Yet, I say that the House Democrats should be impeached for dereliction of duty. They might be doing the business of their left-wing liberal constituents, but they are not doing their job helping our president and the Senate solve more important problems of our country. As I listened to the hearing, my concern grew for the heart and soul of our country.
As we go about our daily lives, the Democrats in Congress are playing with our future. What are they doing behind the noise of the impeachment inquiry? They have the majority, and the media is covering that inquiry almost nonstop. It is time for the Republicans in Congress to speak out. We know what U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham thinks about all of this. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is not running for re-election; but what does U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, our Seventh District Congressman, think about all of this? Their voices will receive more attention than ours in the media.
It is time also for us to speak out. Of course, we can all vote in 2020 to return President Trump to office and to return control of the House to Republicans. Now, though, we must start to speak up and say enough of this playing games. If not, I fear that the soul of our country might be irrevocably torn apart to become something it was never meant to be.
SUSAN O. KIRBY
Effingham