Most of us can't afford a "wedding," but we have one anyway. People like us used to just "get married."
Most of us can't afford a $50,000 to $80,000 vehicle, but we get one anyway.
Most of us can't afford a $250,000-plus house, but we have one anyway.
Most of us can't afford to pay $100 plus to see Clemson or USC play, but we do it anyway. (When the coaches make millions.)
Most of us really can't afford to spend $50 for two to eat out. But we do it anyway.
I could go on and on, but you get the picture. You notice I said "us," since I'm guilty as well on some of these things.
We do all of these things as individuals, yet we mock politicians who promise all kinds of "goodies " that we can't afford. Politicians are just reflections of us, though we refuse to admit it most of the time. It's just easier to blame them, when in reality most of us in their shoes would unfortunately play the same game as well.
It is not a matter of "if" but "WHEN" we are all going to "crash and burn."
Have a good day.
ROGER BAZEN
Coward