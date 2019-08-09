Some remarks are in order regarding "Trump's Praetorian Guard," the guest column by Scott Kaufman that was published Sunday in the Morning News. While I don't have the gall to challenge the writer's grasp of Roman history, I nonetheless declare that his analogy with the current situation is a stretch – generally faulty, often bizarre.
And in the process, Kaufman shows his personal political stance, sounding so very much like the array of candidates who stumbled through the recent Democratic Party debates. His piece is too lengthy for potshots at each of his "several truths about dictators, all of which fit the current occupant of the White House," but here are a few:
>> "Demonize one or more ethnic or racial ... groups. ..." The man in charge is obligated to speak out against destructive conduct. However, in the current climate, if he speaks against an individual or faction not in his own ethnic group, it is called racist (back to the Democratic Party Manual).
>> " They seek to politicize the armed forces so that they will do as the leader pleases. ..." Really? Didn't his predecessor let bureaucrats micromanage the situation in Iraq? Didn't Lincoln fire McLellan for inefficiency, as Truman fired McArthur for insubordination? And what would today's military look like if Trump's opponent had won the election? (No deplorables allowed!)
Space limitation require us to limit more of his "truths," including a doozy about "coerce" the media (apparently because the president labels erroneous articles as "fake news").
But after the "truths," the writer is all over the map, wandering into The Federalist Papers, coziness with Russia and China (remember a president who allowed technology info to China, and a secretary of state who allowed uranium to flow to Russia?) and monolithic-minded conservative Republican Party (many of us have left the party because it has moved too far left, reaching across the aisle and the disgusting sellout on the current budget).
And some of us remember the Praetorian Guard as a military unit to protect the emperor. After all. The Most Noble Roman had been assassinated. And we have had three presidents assassinated, so we established our own Praetorian Guard – the Secret Service!
Kaufman is entitled to adopt the program of the Democratic Party and to use the Morning News to air his partisan views.
But he can expect holes to be punched through his thesis from those just as partisan as he, like this writer, an independent who admits to being a deplorable.
ROY HAYMOND JR.
Centenary