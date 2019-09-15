The NRA is fully engaged every day protecting and fighting for our freedom. It is easy to lose sight of all the NRA is doing for gun safety (actual gun safety, not how anti-gunners use the term). They help the police departments, provide and support firearm training, stop schools from being soft targets and do many other things the mainstream media will never tell the public.
With one million Americans attending their training courses annually, the NRA is the gold standard for firearm safety. They conduct courses for those who serve their communities as certified instructors, counselors, coaches and range safety officers.
The NRA established a Law Enforcement Division in 1960 specifically to provide a means for certifying law-enforcement firearm instructors (le.nra.org).
The NRA School Shield Program works to secure our schools and help keep our children safe. School security is a complex issue with no simple, single solution. School Shield is committed to addressing the many facets of school security, including security infrastructure, technology, personnel, training and policy. NRA School Shield seeks to engage communities and empower leaders to help make our schools more secure (nraschoolsheild.org).
The NRA is a great organization of which I am a member. People that are against the NRA are surely people who know nothing about its existence or the ongoing fight for our freedom and our Second Amendment rights. Thank you, NRA!
ALICE AMMONS
Marion
