The week of August 4 was very traumatic for the family of Garrison Murph.
Garrison, who died on Aug. 4 at the age of 11, was the inspiration behind the creation of Garrison’s Place, an adaptable playground for children with disabilities at Hartsville’s Byerly Park. At 4 months old in 2008, Garrison was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type I, a rare inherited disease that destroys nerves and muscles in the spinal cord and brain stem.
The outpour of love and support from the community of Hartsville was tremendous. The mayor, fire department, police department, medical professionals, Center Theater, Sunoco, Rev. Phil Thrailkill, staff from Thomas Hart School, Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Directors and the guys from the early morning F3 group put this family first and surrounded them with compassion and respect.
It is comforting to know there are still good people who take care of ones in need.
As the F3 motto states, "Leave no man behind, but leave no man where you find him." This is what the people of Hartsville did for this family.
Thanks be to God.
GAIL AND LEE MURPH
Greenwood