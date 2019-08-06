Not 24 hours after a mass shooting, the left started screaming, “Gun control.” Gun control is not the answer. You can’t regulate evil.
My family has had guns all of my life. Not once did a gun get out the safe, go outside, get in the car and go kill people. What you have is someone who has intent to do harm.
Now do you think a gun law will change that? Do any laws really deter criminals? No, they don’t.
There are laws against drugs, yet the United States is overrun with drugs.
You can willingly hand over your gun rights if you like, but not all people are that willing to just let our rights be taken away. Our guns are not for killing people unless people are trying to kill us.
MELINDA G. HAITHCOCK
Timmonsville