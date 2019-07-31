In the past year, Sen. Lindsey Graham has made no secret of his turnabout concerning President Trump. The senator’s reversal in attitude is, of course, his right, but not at the expense of South Carolinians.
Our state is not without its problems, and its history is complex and often dark, but to be completely frank, Sen. Graham has made a mockery out of South Carolina. He has made us look foolish and weak, simpering and fickle.
And Sen. Graham’s refusal to disavow President Trump’s blatant racism – in fact, his overt embrace of President Trump’s racism after years of denigrating him on Fox News – reaffirms what we’ve known for more than a year now: Lindsey Graham thinks South Carolinians are too dumb to tell the difference.
KIMBERLY TURNER
Florence