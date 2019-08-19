The Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 in Florence wishes to make sure that the 20,000 veterans in the Florence/Darlington area are aware of the following:
1. The recently enacted legislation named “The Legion Act” allows ALL veterans to join the American Legion. There is no longer a requirement to have served during wartime. An honorable discharge and your DD 214 form proving your service and you can join.
2. The Veterans Administration (VA) has now initiated “The Mission Act,” which allows veterans seeking a medical specialist to go to a local medical facility. No longer will you have to drive sometimes a long distance to a VA facility.
3. Sons of veterans can join the Sons of the American Legion at a local post. A chapter can be formed with 10 members of more. Existing Legion members who are also a son of a veteran can join the Sons of the American Legion. Yes, dual membership.
4. The American Legion’s “Comfort Warrior” program gives 100% of donations to veterans. “The Wounded Warrior” program is not a Legion program and does have overhead costs before any money is given to veterans.
5. The American Legion has fought for veterans’ benefits; a strong military; moral upbringing of this nation’s youth; Veterans’ Affairs and rehabilitation; children and youth; and Americanism.
We will not fail those whom we serve. … We are the American Legion – still serving America.
KENNETH M. CURRAN
Post commander
Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1