Members of the Florence Republican Party received a thorough report of the status of our government concerning border security and immigration during its Sept. 9 monthly meeting.
Sarah Anderson, the federal affairs manager for FreedomWorks, emphasized the need for the U.S. House of Representatives to support President Donald Trump’s initiatives to control the border and address immigration law.
She said, “The immigration debate boils down to a few simple points: that we should secure the border, that we should right some of the many wrong incentives that encourage illegal immigration and that we should ensure our legal immigration system aligns properly with America’s principles and with its modern labor needs.
“Currently, there are about 1 million more open jobs in our country than there are unemployed workers. Even so, unfortunately, partisan politics in Washington and consistent media dishonesty about our immigration system has created gridlock in Congress between the left and the right to move even on those issues that should be bipartisan, like properly filling this gap. However, progress has been made on the issue in recent months through administrative action, including moves by acting USCIS Director Ken Cuccinelli to address ‘public charge’ policy and stymie the flood of asylum-seekers.
“We can all agree that the immigration system is broken and there is a crisis at the southern border, and we should all agree that merit-based legal immigration is good and should be encouraged. We also should all agree that while promising ‘free’ (read: government-rationed) things to our citizenry is bad, promising these things to illegal immigrants is worse. Instead, we should seek to – as FreedomWorks is – strive toward rationalizing and contextualizing the discussion on immigration and creating a system that lifts up the value of the individual.”
RAY KINGSBURY
FCGOP 2nd vice chair
Florence