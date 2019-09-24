We went to the biggest theater in Florence for a matinee on Saturday afternoon. Don't need to mention the name. Apparently they've laid off the young people that sell tickets, take tickets and direct patrons to the theaters.
We arrived 30 minutes ahead of the matinee and found that we needed to purchase tickets at the concession stand. After waiting in line for 45 minutes, people started leaving (including our party) after realizing the lines were so long that there was no way that they would be able to see their movie.
So, some back-of-the-napkin calculations: The theater saved around $240 by laying off three employees. Assuming that 50 people left the theater (or left the lines and entered the theaters without paying), and assuming that they lost an average of $25/patron, the theater took a loss of more than $1,000 for that single matinee time. Brilliant.
Hard to imagine what business school the manager went to that came up with that labor-savings scheme. As a society, we've totally lost sight of what good customer service is or what it means to the public. Cutting labor to save a few bucks at the expense of good customer service is just bad business.
MARK SMITH
Florence