The community volunteers and businesses who are working together to upgrade Southside Middle School deserve the public’s profound appreciation for their efforts.
Instead of waiting on the interminable school board politics of decision making after previous administrations’ overspending on construction projects, these parents, faculty and students decided to take matters into their own hands and organized improvement workdays prior to school starting in August.
In the aftermath of the public’s defeat of an earlier referendum, this Pride-in-Southside group has exhibited a unified spirit of collaboration and determination in recognizing that their local schools deserve to be in better physical condition for the daily benefit of the students and teachers.
Their initiative generated such positive momentum that the Florence One Schools district, the South Carolina Department of Transportation and local businesses have partnered with them to complete associated projects outside the physical scope of the volunteers.
With other schools and businesses having Adopt-A-School programs, here’s hoping that those schools’ supporters will pass the torch and continue to organize similar workdays for the betterment of their schools.
CARROLL PLAYER, DDS
Florence